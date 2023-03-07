ADVERTISEMENT

Landslips kill 10 in Indonesia; rescuers search for 42 missing people

March 07, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - JAKARTA (Indonesia)

Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the Genting and Pangkalan villages on a remote island surrounded by choppy waters and high waves in the Natuna group at the edge of the South China Sea.

In this frame grab made from video released by Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), people inpspect the site where a landslip hit a village on Serasan Island, Natuna regency, Indonesia, on March 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

“Rescuers were searching for 42 people still missing on March 7 after two landslips triggered by torrential rains hit villages on an island in Indonesia’s remote Natuna regency,” disaster officials said.

Natuna’s disaster agency lowered the death toll on Tuesday morning to 10 from 11 despite fears it could rise. It said on its website that rescuers pulled 8 injured people from the landslips, four of whom were in critical condition and have been rushed to a hospital in Pontianak city on Borneo island, about 285 km (180 miles) away.

The landslips displaced more than 1,200 people who were taken to evacuation centres and other shelters. National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas.

A view of a damaged house that was affected by a landslip in Natuna, Riau islands province, Indonesia, March 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

He said two helicopters and several vessels carrying rescuers and relief supplies, including tents, blankets, food and medical teams, have departed from Jakarta and nearby islands.

“Distribution of relief supplies has been difficult because the injured and displaced are spread out and hard to reach,” Mr. Muhari said, and the search and rescue operation has been hampered by rainy weather around the disaster site, downed communications lines and lack of heavy equipment.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslips and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

In November 2022, a landslip triggered by 5.6 magnitude earthquake killed at least 335 people in West Java’s Cianjur city, about a third of them children.

