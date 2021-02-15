Landslip kills nine in Indonesia, say officials

15 February 2021 22:57 IST

Hundreds forced to flee their homes.

At least nine people have died and 10 are missing after a landslip caused by torrential rain swept away several homes in Indonesia, officials said on Monday, with hundreds forced to flee their flooded homes.

Twenty-one people were initially reported missing after the disaster struck on Sunday evening in a rural part of East Java.

Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency said it had found nine bodies, but was still searching for 10 others.

The other two people had been rescued. “We cannot bring heavy equipment to the site of the landslips currently. However, we are currently trying to make our way,” the East Java Search and Rescue Agency said in a written statement. The landslip also seriously damaged eight houses, the agency said.

Pasuruan, a town in the province, was also flooded after a river overflowed due to the heavy rain, forcing more than 350 people to flee their homes, the agency added.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago, where seasonal downpours are frequent and relentless.

In January, at least 21 people died and more than 60,000 fled the area after a series of major floods hit South Kalimantan.