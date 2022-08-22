Landslip at Shia shrine in Iraq kills 7, say officials

Iraqi officials say a landslip collapsed the ceiling of a Shia shrine in central Iraq over the weekend and killed at least seven people, including a child

AP BAGHDAD
August 22, 2022 18:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services and rescue workers are seen at Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near Karbala, Iraq, on August 21, 2022. Several people died and others were trapped under the rubble after a mound collapsed onto the shrine. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

A landslip collapsed the ceiling of a Shia shrine in central Iraq over the weekend and killed at least seven people, including a child, officials said Monday as rescuers continued to search for survivors.

The landslip struck Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near the holy city of Karbala, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Saturday.

According to Iraq's civil defense, the landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine, which lies in a natural depression, causing it to cave in and dumping a torrent of rock and mud inside the structure. The entrance, walls and the minarets of the shrine, which was built on the place of a water source in the desert, remained standing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the dead were four women, two men and a child, the civil defense said, adding that search teams had rescued six people. On Monday, rescuers were using a bulldozer to try to remove the rubble and search for survivors.

The cause of the landslip was not immediately known; the civil defense blamed high humidity. Nassif Gassim al-Khatabi, Karbala’s provincial governor, said on Sunday the shrine area would be closed pending an investigation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In 2019, at least 31 pilgrims were killed and about 100 were injured when a walkway collapsed and set off a stampede in Karbala when thousands of Shia Muslims were marking Ashoura, one of the most solemn days of their religious calendar.

Iraq is mired in a months-long power struggle between rival Shia blocs that has further weakened the country’s caretaker government and its ability to provide basic services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Iraq
avalanche/landslide
natural disasters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app