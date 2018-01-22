International

Landslide pushes Colombian bus into ravine, killing at least 13

At least 13 people, including a newborn, were killed on Sunday when a landslide pushed a bus into a ravine in southwest Colombia, the disaster relief agency said.

The mountainous highway where the accident occurred winds between the cities of Pasto and Tumaco in Narino province, along the border with Ecuador.

The head of the disaster relief agency for the province told Reuters the landslide sent some 5,000 cubic metres of rock and earth down on to the highway and into the ravine.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 13, 2020 10:18:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/landslide-pushes-colombian-bus-into-ravine-killing-at-least-13/article22488913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY