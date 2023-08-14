HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Landslide at Myanmar jade mine leaves more than 30 people missing, says rescue official

The official said 34 people were confirmed missing and local rescue teams were searching the lake on August 14. “Eight miners were injured and taken to a local hospital on August 13,” he said.

August 14, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Bangkok

AP
A view of the jade mine area where landslide took place in Hpakant township, Kachin state, Myanmar, on August 13, 2023.

A view of the jade mine area where landslide took place in Hpakant township, Kachin state, Myanmar, on August 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

“A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar left more than 30 people missing and a search-and-rescue operation was under way on August 14,” a rescue official said.

The incident occurred in Hpakant, a remote mountainous town in Kachin state about 950 kilometres (600 miles) north of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon. The area is the epicenter of the world's biggest and most lucrative jade mines.

The leader of a local rescue team coordinating search efforts told The Associated Press on August 14 that more than 30 miners who were digging for jade were swept into a lake when the landslide hit near Manna village around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared being arrested by the military.

“Earth and debris from several mines near the village slid 304 metres (about 1,000 feet) down a cliff into the lake below and struck the miners on the way,” he said.

He said 34 people were confirmed missing and local rescue teams were searching the lake on Monday. “Eight miners were injured and taken to a local hospital on Sunday,” he said.

A miner who asked not to be identified because he feared for his safety said three of his colleagues who were digging for jade were carried down into the lake by the landslide. He said most of the victims were men. Similar accidents usually occur on a smaller scale and do not get much attention.

The victims are usually independent miners who settle near giant mounds of discarded earth that have been excavated by heavy machinery used by mining companies. They scavenge for bits of jade and usually work and live in abandoned mining pits at the base of the unstable mounds of earth. Most of the scavengers are unregistered migrants from other areas.

In July 2020, at least 162 people died in a landslide in the same area, while a November 2015 accident left 113 dead.

Human rights activists say jade mining is an important source of revenue for Myanmar's military-installed government. Opponents of army rule advocate sanctions and boycotts to reduce jade sales.

The mines are also a main source of revenue for the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic armed group that is based in Kachin state and has been fighting for decades against the central government for greater autonomy.

Related Topics

Myanmar / accident (general) / natural disasters / disaster and accident / disaster (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.