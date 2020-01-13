Lahore High Court annuls Musharraf’s death sentence

The Lahore High Court on January 13 annulled the death sentence handed to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, ruling that the special court which had found him guilty of treason last year was unconstitutional, a government prosecutor told AFP.

The original ruling had marked the first time a former leader of the armed forces had faced such a sentence for treason in Pakistan, where the military maintains strong influence and senior officers are often considered immune from prosecution.

It caused a wave of controversy, with Mr. Musharraf — exiled in Dubai — slamming it as a “vendetta” and the military expressing its disappointment.

The High Court ruled it “illegal” on Monday. “The filing of the complaint, the constitution of the court, the selection of the prosecution team are illegal, declared to be illegal... And at the end of the day the full judgment has been set aside,” the prosecutor representing the government, Ishtiaq A. Khan said.

“Yes, he is a free man. Right now there is no judgment against him any longer,” Mr. Khan added.

The prosecution now has the option to file a new case against Mr. Musharraf with the approval of the federal Cabinet. The treason trial — which began in 2013 and is just one of several involving Musharraf — centred on his decision to suspend the Constitution and impose emergency rule in 2007. The case went on for years amid repeated delays until the surprise announcement last year.

The imposition of emergency had sparked widespread protests against Mr. Musharraf, ultimately leading to his resignation in the face of impeachment proceedings.