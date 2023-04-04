Lahore anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

April 04, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - Lahore

In a huge relief, embattled former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was granted interim bail by a Lahore anti-terrorism court on Tuesday in three cases, reported Geo News.

Imran Khan's bail has been extended till April 13 in three terrorism cases registered against him.

The Zille Shah murder case, arson, and interfering with state affairs were three instances in which the PTI Chairman appeared in court seeking bail. Under the anti-terror and aiding and abetting laws, several cases were filed against the PTI chief at the Race Course police station, Geo News reported.

Mr. Khan entered the ATC under heavy security because the judges had made his appearance in person for the appeal for an extension of bail as a condition of his release on bail.

In connection with the clashes between PTI members and police that took place during an operation to apprehend Mr. Khan in the Toshakhana gifts case, the Lahore police had filed these three cases against Mr. Khan.

According to Geo News, Mr. Khan is currently dealing with more than 140 cases related to terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and blasphemy that the PMLN-led coalition government registered against him over the past 11 months.

Earlier, in March, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Imran Khan in the same case and directed him to approach the relevant court in this matter. PTI chairman Imran Khan, who arrived at the court, wrote in his petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the probe but there is a fear of arrest by the police, according to The News International report.

Mr. Khan had been granted bail by the ATC with a condition that he post surety bonds of PKR 100,000 in each instance and cooperate with the investigation and appear at all scheduled hearings.

