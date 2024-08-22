Labour government in United Kingdom bolsters fight against migrant crossings

The U.K. government on Wednesday (August 22, 2024) announced new measures to curb the arrival of migrants on boats from France and to step up the removal of failed asylum seekers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said 100 new “specialist intelligence and investigation officers” would be recruited to the National Crime Agency (NCA) to help dismantle smuggling gangs that run the dangerous Channel crossings.

The Interior Ministry added that the government also aims over the next six months at achieving the highest rate of deportations of failed asylum seekers for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Labour government intends to increase detention capacity at removal centres and sanction employers who hire people with no right to work in the U.K., the Ministry said.

“We are taking strong and clear steps to boost our border security and ensure the rules are respected and enforced,” Interior Minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement.

Stopping the small boat arrivals was a key issue in the July 4 election, in which Labour won a thumping majority. Within days of taking power, Prime Minister Keir Starmer scrapped a controversial scheme to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, which had been a flagship policy of the last Conservative government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Starmer has instead pledged to dismantle the people-smuggling gangs who organise the crossings and are paid thousands of euros by each migrant.

But former Interior Minister James Cleverly, who is running to be Conservative Party’s new leader, accused new Ministers of failing to “get a grip” on small boat arrivals.

More than 200 people crossed the Channel in three boats on Monday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 19,294, according to Home Office figures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.