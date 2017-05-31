Labour chief dares May for a debate

Britain’s main Opposition leader challenged Prime Minister Theresa May to debate him on live television on Wednesday, as narrowing opinion polls injected drama into the country’s election campaign.

Changes mind

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would join a multi-party debate organised by the BBC in Cambridge on Wednesday. Ms. May has refused to do any live TV debates, and Mr. Corbyn had previously said he would not take part without her. Buoyed by rising poll ratings and the chance to make Ms. May look evasive Mr. Corbyn changed his mind. “I invite her to go to Cambridge and debate her policies, debate their record, debate their plans, debate their proposals and let the public make up their mind,” he said.