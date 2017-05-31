Labour chief dares May for a debate

Britain’s main Opposition leader challenged Prime Minister Theresa May to debate him on live television on Wednesday, as narrowing opinion polls injected drama into the country’s election campaign.
Changes mind
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would join a multi-party debate organised by the BBC in Cambridge on Wednesday. Ms. May has refused to do any live TV debates, and Mr. Corbyn had previously said he would not take part without her. Buoyed by rising poll ratings and the chance to make Ms. May look evasive Mr. Corbyn changed his mind. “I invite her to go to Cambridge and debate her policies, debate their record, debate their plans, debate their proposals and let the public make up their mind,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor