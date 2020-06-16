International

Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister steps down over frequencies case

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan has resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies.

In his Monday announcement, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev denied personal involvement, but said he was stepping down because in today’s difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of coronavirus infection and struggles with its consequences for the economy, the government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens.

Mr. Abylgaziyev became Premier in 2018.

