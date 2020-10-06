Kyrgyzstan cancels poll result after night of chaos

Pro-Russian President scored big win

Kyrgyzstan’s electoral body said on Tuesday it was cancelling the results of a disputed parliamentary vote that plunged the Central Asian nation into violence and political chaos.

The ex-Soviet nation’s Central Electoral Commission said in a statement that it had “invalidated the election results” which saw parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbay Jeenbekov score big wins amid accusations of mass vote-buying campaigns.

The results sparked a tumultuous night of protests and clashes in the capital Bishkek, with protesters seizing government buildings and freeing high-profile politicians, including ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. The clashes left dozens injured.

Opposition politicians said they had formed a “coordination council” to restore stability and “return to the rule of law”.