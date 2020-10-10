Kyrgyzstan bans rallies, imposes curfew

Ex-President Atambayev re-arrested after he was freed by demonstrators

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday arrested a former President, banned rallies and imposed a curfew in the Central Asian nation’s capital, seeking to end a week of turmoil sparked by a disputed parliamentary election.

The declaration of the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. curfew in Bishkek followed President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s decree on Friday announcing a state of emergency in the city until October 21. He also ordered the military to deploy troops to the capital to enforce the measure.

Convoys of military trucks were seen driving into the city.

Mr. Jeenbekov has faced calls to step down from thousands of protesters who stormed government buildings a night after pro-government parties reportedly swept parliamentary seats in Sunday’s vote. The demonstrators also freed former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in June on charges of corruption and abuse of office that hedescribed as a political vendetta by Jeenbekov.

Mr. Atambayev was arrested again on Saturday on charges of organising riots, the State Security Committee said in a statement.

The turmoil marks a third time in 15 years that protesters have moved to topple a government in Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation of 6.5 million that is one of the poorest to emerge from the former Soviet Union.

As in the uprisings that ousted Kyrgyz presidents in 2005 and 2010, the current protests have been driven by clan rivalries that play a dominant role in the country’s politics.

Under pressure from protesters, the Central Election Commission has overturned the parliamentary vote results and protest leaders have moved quickly to form a new government. The President’s allies in Parliament on Saturday elected lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov as new Prime Minister.

On Friday, supporters of Mr. Zhaparov assailed pro-Atambayev demonstrators on Bishkek’s central square, hurling stones and bottles. A man with a pistol fired several shots at Mr. Atambayev’s car, but the former President was unhurt. Two other politicians affiliated with Mr. Atambayev also had their cars shot at. They weren’t injured.