Kyiv says 64 Ukrainians, U.S. citizen released in prisoner swap with Russia

December 15, 2022 03:22 am | Updated December 14, 2022 10:09 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

"It was also possible to free a U.S. citizen who helped our people — Suedi Murekezi."

AFP

U.S. citizen Suedi Murekezi holds a Ukrainian national flag after a prisoners-of-war (POWs) swap, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

Ukraine said Wednesday that it had secured the release of a U.S. citizen as well as 64 Ukrainian members of the military in its latest prisoner swap with Russian forces.

"Sixty-four soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who fought in Donetsk and Lugansk — in particular participated in the defence of the city of Bakhmut — are going home," the Ukraine presidency's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was also possible to free a U.S. citizen who helped our people — Suedi Murekezi."

Russia's state-run TASS news agency has reported that Murekezi was arrested in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine in June and charged with attending anti-Russian protests and inciting "ethnic hatred".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Citing his lawyer, TASS said Murekezi was born in Rwanda and moved to the United States with his family in 1994. The lawyer said Murekezi worked in a nightclub in Kherson city and denied his client was a combatant.

Russian forces captured Kherson city soon after they invaded Ukraine in February, but Ukrainian troops retook it this autumn. It has been subjected to frequent bouts of Russian shelling since.

Ukrainian officials say the epicentre of fighting since Kherson's recapture has been the Donetsk region where Russian forces have for months been trying to capture Bakhmut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Russia / Ukraine

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US