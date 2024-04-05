Kuwait opposition keeps Parliament majority after vote

April 05, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Kuwait City

Opposition lawmakers maintained a majority in Kuwait's parliament, results showed on April 5, after the Gulf state's third parliamentary vote in as many years held just months into the new emir's reign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition candidates won 29 seats in the 50-member Assembly, according to results carried by the official KUNA news agency, matching the outcome of last year's election.

The make-up of the new parliament is very similar to the outgoing one, with all but 11 lawmakers retaining their seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No radical change was expected in the results," said Bader al-Saif, assistant professor of history at Kuwait University.

"This is one of the lowest change ratios," he told AFP.

Parliamentary elections have become an annual occurrence for the OPEC member, which has seven percent of the world's oil reserves and the monarchical Gulf's most powerful elected assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, clashes between the national assembly and the royal-appointed cabinet have caused constant stalemate, delaying much-needed reforms.

With little change to the parliamentary line-up, the political impasse is expected to continue, according to Saif.

"A new showdown is in the making," he said, adding that "some of the new faces are quite outspoken".

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday's election was the first to be held under the new emir, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Turnout was around 62% after polling stations closed at midnight, the information ministry said.

Sheikh Meshal, formerly the world's oldest crown prince, came to power aged 83 in December after the death of his half-brother and predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf.

ADVERTISEMENT

He took aim at both the cabinet and parliament in his inaugural speech to the assembly, before announcing an era of "reform" as he picked Kuwait's first Foreign Minister from outside the ruling family.

But in February, the national assembly was dissolved once again, a royal decree accusing it of constitutional violations including "offensive and inappropriate language", after a lawmaker responded to the emir's criticism.

Thursday's election — the third since 2022 and the fourth in five years -- was different in that the new parliament will be tasked with approving Sheikh Meshal's choice of crown prince, Kuwait's future emir.

If the Assembly takes the unprecedented step of rejecting his heir, Sheikh Meshal will submit three candidates for parliamentarians to choose from.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.