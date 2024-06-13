Kuwait fire LIVE updates: India’s mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief

A tragic fire incident in a building in Kuwait’s southern city of Al-Mangaf has killed 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others.

India’s mission in Kuwait has said it is ascertaining the full details from the concerned Kuwaiti authorities as officials here started an investigation into one of the worst fires in the Gulf nation.

Those injured are presently admitted to five government hospitals (Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer and Jahra hospitals) in Kuwait and receiving proper medical care and attention. According to hospital authorities, most of the admitted patients are stable, the Indian mission said.

The Kerala State cabinet convened to expedite the process to bring back the bodies of Keralities killed in the fire that ripped through a labour camp in Kuwait.

