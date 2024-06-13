GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuwait fire LIVE updates: India’s mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief

Forty Indians among 49 workers killed in the building fire; Kerala government seeks to expedite repatriation of bodies

Updated - June 13, 2024 10:45 am IST

Published - June 13, 2024 10:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The burnt building where a fire broke out killing at least 49 people, in Mangaf, Kuwait, on June 12, 2024.

A tragic fire incident in a building in Kuwait’s southern city of Al-Mangaf has killed 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others. 

India’s mission in Kuwait has said it is ascertaining the full details from the concerned Kuwaiti authorities as officials here started an investigation into one of the worst fires in the Gulf nation.

Those injured are presently admitted to five government hospitals (Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer and Jahra hospitals) in Kuwait and receiving proper medical care and attention. According to hospital authorities, most of the admitted patients are stable, the Indian mission said.

The Kerala State cabinet convened to expedite the process to bring back the bodies of Keralities killed in the fire that ripped through a labour camp in Kuwait. 

Follow the live updates here:

Kuwait fire: Tamil Nadu announces helpline

In view of the major fire in Kuwait that has killed at least 40 people, the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils on June 12 launched helpline numbers: +91 1800 309 3793, +91 80 6900 9900 and +91 80 6900 9901.

On the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Commissionerate was in touch with the Indian diplomatic mission and Tamil associations in Kuwait to ascertain whether anyone from Tamil Nadu was affected, according to a release. - The Hindu Bureau

  • June 13, 2024 10:39
    Kerala government, people on tenterhooks

    Ominous reports that several migrant workers from Kerala might be among those dead or injured in the fire that ripped through a labour camp in south Kuwait have left the State shocked and on tenterhooks.

    The State government scrambled to get more information about the causalities. It contacted the Central government and the Malayali diaspora in Kuwait and other Gulf countries for more details on causalities.

    Read more:
  • June 13, 2024 10:35
    Pinarayi Vijayan cancels inaugural function of Loka Kerala Sabha

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled the inaugural function of the Loka Kerala Sabha, an annual meeting of representatives of the Non-Resident Keralite community spread across the globe, in deference to the dead and injured in the fire at a migrant labour camp in Kuwait on June 12. 

    Mr. Vijayan also cancelled entertainment programmes for delegates. He said the meeting would continue as scheduled on June 14 and 15. - The Hindu Bureau

  • June 13, 2024 10:32
    PM Modi announces ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh

    Prime Minister announced ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased India nationals from Prime Minister Relief Fund.

    Mr. Modi directed that Government of India should extend all possible assistance. Minister of State for External Affairs to travel immediately to Kuwait to oversee the relief measures and facilitate expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains.

  • June 13, 2024 10:22
    Kerala Cabinet convenes to expedite the repatriation of bodies

    The Kerala State cabinet has convened to expedite the process to bring back the bodies of Keralities killed in the fire that ripped through a labour camp in Kuwait. 

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chairs the meeting. The cabinet will weigh means to rush relief for Keralites under treatment for burn and fall injuries in various hospitals in Kuwait.

    Read the story here.

  • June 13, 2024 10:18
    India’s mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire

    India’s mission in Kuwait is ascertaining the full details from the concerned Kuwaiti authorities on the tragic fire incident.

    “In an unfortunate and tragic fire incident earlier today in a Labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, around 40 Indians are understood to have died and over 50 injured. The Embassy is ascertaining the full details from the concerned Kuwaiti authorities and the company. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said in a statement on Wednesday night.

    -PTI

  • June 13, 2024 10:18
    40 Indians among 49 workers killed in Kuwait inferno

    At least 49 migrant workers, including around 40 Indian citizens, have died in a deadly fire that devastated a building in Kuwait’s southern district of Al-Mangaf. The fire that broke out in the apartment building located in Kuwait’s Al Ahmadi Governorate early on Wednesday also left more than a dozen injured, who were admitted to nearby hospitals, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed shock over the incident, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed ‘serious concern’ about the condition of Indians in the Gulf region.

    Read the story here.

