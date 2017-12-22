Kumi Naidoo is next Secretary General of Amnesty International

South African human rights activist Kumi Naidoo has been appointed as the next Secretary General of Amnesty International. He will take over from Indian activist Salil Shetty in August 2018.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Kumi as our new Secretary General. His vision and passion for a just and peaceful world make him an outstanding leader for our global movement, as we strengthen our resolve for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all,” said Mwikali Muthiani, Chair of the Board of Amnesty International through a media release.

“I have been an activist and campaigner all my life, so I am excited to be joining the world’s largest people movement for human rights at a time when we need to counter increasing attacks on basic freedoms and on civil society around the globe. This means adapting to a fluid fast-changing global environment with urgency, passion and with courage,” said Mr. Naidoo.

Mr. Naidoo, an Indian-orgin born in Durban, was formerly International Executive Director of Greenpeace. He was also the Founding Chair of the Global Call to Action against Poverty and Secretary General and CEO of CIVICUS, the World Alliance for Citizen Participation.

Amnesty International is the largest human rights movement globally, with a global presence including offices in more than 70 countries, 2,600 staff and seven million members, volunteers and supporters worldwide. Mr. Shetty has been heading the Amnesty since 2010.