Ukrainian and Moldovan entry could destabilise EU: Russia

“The EU has always had strict criteria for accession and it is obvious that at the moment neither Ukraine nor Moldova meets these criteria,” said a Russian spokesman

December 15, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
File picture of European Union flags at the European Commission in Brussels

File picture of European Union flags at the European Commission in Brussels | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia said on Friday that the European Union's decision to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova was a politicised decision that could destabilise the bloc.

"Negotiations to join the EU can last for years or decades. The EU has always had strict criteria for accession and it is obvious that at the moment neither Ukraine nor Moldova meets these criteria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is clear that this is an absolutely politicised decision, the EU’s desire to demonstrate support for these countries. But such new members could destabilise the EU, and since we live on the same continent as the EU, we, of course, are closely watching this."

At a summit on Thursday, EU leaders agreed to start entry talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia's invasion, but they could not agree on a €50 billion package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary.

Mr. Peskov said Hungary was not a pro-Russian country, but Russia was impressed that it was prepared to defend its own interests.

