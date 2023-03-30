HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kremlin sees long 'hybrid war' with West

Western intelligence has indicated that Russia hoped to achieve its objectives in Ukraine.

March 30, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - Moscow

AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives for Russia - China talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives for Russia - China talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia's confrontation with the West would likely last a long time, as Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine grinds through its second year.

"If we talk about the war in a broad sense: the confrontation with Western countries, hybrid war... this will go on for a long time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Western intelligence has indicated that Russia hoped to achieve its objectives in Ukraine within days of launching its "special military operation" last February, but that has not come to pass.

Mr. Peskov claimed Russians had rallied around President Vladimir Putin in an "unprecedented" way and that most want to see his goals in Ukraine achieved.

"We see an absolutely unprecedented consolidation of Russian society around the president, around the supreme commander-in-chief and the policy that he is pursuing," Mr. Peskov said.

"And we see an absolutely dominant conviction in our society that all the goals of the special military operation should be and will be achieved," he added, using Moscow's term for the offensive.

Russian state media has provided exclusively pro-Kremlin coverage of its troops' activities in Ukraine, with criticism of the military campaign banned by strict censorship laws.

There are no reliable polls on what Russians think of the Ukraine campaign.

Related Topics

Russia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.