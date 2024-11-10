Kremlin says sees 'positive signals' from Trump on Ukraine

The Kremlin said Sunday (November 10, 2024) that it saw "positive signals" from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's position on Ukraine, while warning it was hard to predict how he would behave in office.

Also Read: ‘Worry’ in Ukraine at Trump victory at critical moment in war

"The signals are positive. Trump during his election talked about how he perceives everything through deals, that he can make a deal that can lead to peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with State media published Sunday, November 10, 2024.

But Mr. Peskov said it was hard to predict "to what extent he's going to stick to statements that he made on the campaign trail".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.