Kremlin says sees 'positive signals' from Trump on Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko said it was hard to predict "to what extent he's going to stick to statements that he made on the campaign trail"

Published - November 10, 2024 05:05 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump. File

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Kremlin said Sunday (November 10, 2024) that it saw "positive signals" from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's position on Ukraine, while warning it was hard to predict how he would behave in office.

Also Read: ‘Worry’ in Ukraine at Trump victory at critical moment in war

"The signals are positive. Trump during his election talked about how he perceives everything through deals, that he can make a deal that can lead to peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with State media published Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war if elected as U.S. President

But Mr. Peskov said it was hard to predict "to what extent he's going to stick to statements that he made on the campaign trail".

