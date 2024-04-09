Kremlin says Putin and Xi plan to meet, but gives no time frame

April 09, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - MOSCOW

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping plan to have contacts but it gave no time frame for a possible Putin visit to Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about a possible Mr. Putin visit to China, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Beijing could be seen as preparation for "upcoming contacts at the highest level."

"Indeed, such contacts are planned and there is an understanding of their expediency and necessity, given the high level of friendly relations between the Russian Federation and China," Mr. Peskov told reporters.

"But we still consider it premature to specify any time frames. We will inform you about everything as soon as we are ready."

Reuters reported last month that Mr. Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Mr. Jinping, in what could be the Kremlin chief's first overseas trip of his new presidential term.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.