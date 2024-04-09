GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kremlin says Putin and Xi plan to meet, but gives no time frame

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Beijing could be seen as preparation for "upcoming contacts at the highest level," according to the Kremlin spokesperson

April 09, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
File picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping

File picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping | Photo Credit: via Reuters

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping plan to have contacts but it gave no time frame for a possible Putin visit to Beijing.

Asked about a possible Mr. Putin visit to China, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Beijing could be seen as preparation for "upcoming contacts at the highest level."

"Indeed, such contacts are planned and there is an understanding of their expediency and necessity, given the high level of friendly relations between the Russian Federation and China," Mr. Peskov told reporters.

"But we still consider it premature to specify any time frames. We will inform you about everything as soon as we are ready."

Reuters reported last month that Mr. Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Mr. Jinping, in what could be the Kremlin chief's first overseas trip of his new presidential term.

Related Topics

Russia / China

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.