Kremlin says PM Modi’s visit could deepen Russian trade ties to India

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the final details of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia were being worked out, and that deepening trade and economic cooperation would be one of the key themes of the visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kremlin has yet to announce the dates of the visit by Mr. Modi, though a Russian state news agency reported last month that the visit would take place in July.

"I can only confirm once again that the visit is in the final stage of preparation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "A very important visit."

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: When Modi goes to Moscow | The View from India

Mr. Peskov said that regional security and global security issues were always high on the agenda of such meetings.

"In addition, our trade and economic cooperation is also one of the main issues that is being discussed, the most diverse areas of cooperation that we intend to develop, for which there is mutual political will," Mr. Peskov said.

"This is the main thing."

Mr. Peskov said that Mr. Modi and Mr. Putin had a "very trusting" relationship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.