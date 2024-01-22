GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kremlin says Donetsk attack shows Kyiv’s ‘vicious side’

January 22, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - MOSCOW

Agencies
This photograph taken on January 21, 2024 shows damaged houses in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This photograph taken on January 21, 2024 shows damaged houses in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Kremlin accused Ukraine on January 22 of using indiscriminate weapons and attacking civilian infrastructure after 27 people were killed in the shelling of a market in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Sunday.

"The Kyiv regime continues showing its vicious side. They are striking civil infrastructure, people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A gas facility belonging to Novatek, Russia’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), was set ablaze in the western port town, close to Russia’s border with Estonia.

The gas terminal is more than 850 kilometres (530 miles) from Ukraine.

The fire was the latest in a series of apparent Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s energy facilities. Last week Kyiv claimed responsibility for two other attacks, including one in the same Leningrad region where Ust-Luga is located.

Both Russia and Ukraine are using explosive-laden drones to attempt to strike targets deep behind the frontlines, and their armed forces regularly claim to have shot down enemy devices over their territory.

“The defence ministry and air defence resources are taking all necessary measures to protect from such attacks,” Peskov told reporters in a briefing call on Monday.

Local authorities said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, which had raged Sunday morning, and that all personnel had been evacuated.

The Kremlin also called a strike on the city of Donetsk on Sunday that it said killed at least 27 people an act of “terrorism.”

Artillery fire struck a suburb of the city, which Russia controls and claims to have annexed, hitting a crowded market, local officials said.

“The special military operation will continue in order to protect our people from this danger,” Peskov said Monday, using Moscow’s preferred language to refer to its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.