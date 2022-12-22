Kremlin says Biden, Zelensky refusing to hear 'Russia's concerns'

December 22, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Moscow

Officials in Moscow over recent months have repeatedly said they have not ruled out talks with Ukraine.

AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, speaks during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. Catherine Hall in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine and the United States of turning a deaf ear to its concerns after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a historic visit to Washington.

Mr. Zelensky enjoyed a hero's welcome on a lightning trip on Wednesday in which U.S. President Joe Biden committed nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defence system.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Zelensky meets Joe Biden in U.S., thanks Congress and the ‘ordinary people’ of America for their support

"We can say with regret that so far neither President Biden nor President Zelensky have said even a few words that could be perceived as potential readiness to listen to Russia's concerns," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Officials in Moscow over recent months have repeatedly said they have not ruled out talks with Ukraine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They have blamed the closure of diplomatic channels on Mr. Zelensky, who has said he will not negotiate while President Vladimir Putin is in power.

ALSO READ
U.S. to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

"Not a single word was heard warning Zelensky against the continued shelling of residential buildings in towns and villages in Donbas and there were no real calls for peace," Mr. Peskov said.

"This suggests that the United States is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia to the last Ukrainian," he added.

Mr. Zelensky's snap visit came hours after Mr. Putin said Moscow would next year continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of its nuclear forces.

The Russian leader described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US