Kremlin rejects accusations that it poisoned Navalny

MOSCOW

03 September 2020 23:19 IST

‘There is no reason to discuss sanctions against Moscow’

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the case.

The Kremlin was speaking a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Mr. Navalny had been poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him.

Mr. Navalny, 44, is an outspoken opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has specialised in high-impact investigations into official corruption. He was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a domestic Russian flight after drinking a cup of tea that his allies said was poisoned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow rejected any suggestion that Russia had been behind the attack on Mr. Navalny and warned other countries against jumping to hasty conclusions.

There are no grounds to accuse the Russian state. And we are not inclined to accept any accusations in this respect,” Mr. Peskov told reporters.

Mr. Peskov said there was, therefore, no reason to discuss sanctions against Moscow.

Ms. Merkel has said Germany would consult its NATO allies about how to respond to the poisoning.

Gas pipeline

She faced growing pressure on Thursday to reconsider the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will take gas from Russia to Germany, after her statement on Mr. Navalny, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital.

Nord Stream 2 is set to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline in carrying gas directly from Russia to Germany. It is more than 90% finished and due to operate from 2021.

Mr. Peskov said the Kremlin regarded talk of taking action against the pipeline as being based on emotions.

He said the project was a commercial one which benefited Russia, Germany and Europe.

And he rejected the premise that Russia deserved to be sanctioned over the case.

“We don’t understand what the reason for any sanctions could be,” said Mr. Peskov.