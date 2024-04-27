GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kremlin, commenting on Blinken lobbying China on Russia, says Moscow and Beijing ties to continue

Blinken said its supply of so-called dual-use goods was "having a material effect in Ukraine."

April 27, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane as he prepares to return to the U.S. following a visit to China, on April 26, 2024, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane as he prepares to return to the U.S. following a visit to China, on April 26, 2024, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: AP

The Kremlin shrugged off a trip to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which he raised concerns about Chinese support for Russia's military, saying Moscow and Beijing would continue to develop their own ties.

Mr. Blinken raised concerns on Friday about China's support for Russia's military, one of the many issues threatening to sour the recent improvement in relations between the world's biggest economies.

Despite its "no limits" partnership with Moscow, China has steered clear of providing arms for Russia's war in Ukraine, but Mr. Blinken said its supply of so-called dual-use goods was "having a material effect in Ukraine."

China has said it has not provided weaponry to any party and is "not a producer of or party involved in the Ukraine crisis". However, it says that normal trade between China and Russia should not be interrupted or restricted.

"China is an absolutely sovereign state, a powerful state that is able to defend and protect its interests," Mr. Peskov told reporters when asked about Mr. Blinken's trip and the U.S. pressure on China.

"At the same time, it (China) is our close partner. We will further develop our co-operation."

