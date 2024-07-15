K.P. Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister; PM Modi congratulates counterpart

K.P. Sharma Oli on July 15 was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the fourth time.

The leader of Nepal's largest communist party was appointed Nepal's Prime Minister on Sunday by President Ram Chandra Paudel to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Mr. Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government headed by Mr. Oli.

He became the Prime Minister with the support of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament.

Mr. Oli was sworn in by President Paudel at Shital Niwas, the main building of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mr. Oli now needs to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of appointment according to the constitutional mandate. Mr. Oli will need a minimum of 138 votes in the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR).

Modi, Kharge congratulate Oli

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mr. Oli on his appointment as Prime Minister of Nepal and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Congratulating Mr. Oli, Mr. Modi said on X, "Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples."

Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2024

The Congress also extended its wishes to Mr. Oli on his appointment and said that every Indian looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries for a brighter future.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “On the behalf of Indian National Congress, we extend our best wishes to Shree K.P. Sharma Oli, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.”

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and partnership characterised by deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture, he said.

“Every Indian looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation for a brighter future,” Mr. Kharge said.

On the behalf of Indian National Congress, we extend our best wishes to Shree K P Sharma Oli, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.



As close neighbors, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and partnership characterised by deep-rooted people-to-people… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 15, 2024