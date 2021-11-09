International

Knife-wielding attacker shot dead in Oslo

The Norwegian police said they shot and killed a knife-wielding man who threatened several people early on Tuesday in central Oslo before attacking a patrol car that arrived on the scene.

A policeman was injured as the officers tried to arrest the attacker in the capital’s Bislett neighbourhood, police told a press conference. No details about the identity of the attacker or his motive were disclosed. “We’re not excluding any motives, but there is nothing at this stage that indicates this is a terror attack,” police Inspector Egil Jorgen Brekke told reporters.


