Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

June 08, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Paris

Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy, said France’s Interior Minister

View of Annecy, French Alps. France’s Interior Minister said that an attacker with a knife injured children and others in the town | Photo Credit: AP

An attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps on June 8 before he was quickly arrested, France’s Interior Minister said.

Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he tweeted.

A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack “abominable.”

In Paris, lawmakers interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.

