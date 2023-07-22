ADVERTISEMENT

1 person killed, 3 others wounded in knife attack in South Korea's capital

July 22, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Seoul

The police said a man in his 30s with a criminal record was arrested.

AP

Policemen look at the scene of a stabbing attack by un identified man in his 30s in which one person was killed and three wounded near a subway station, in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2023. Credit: Yonhap via REUTERS | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said.

They said a man in his 30s with a criminal record that wasn't specified was arrested. The motivation behind the attack wasn't immediately clear.

Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul's Gwanak district police office, said the victim who died was male but didn't share his personal details. Mr. Moon said at least one of the three who were being treated for injuries was in critical condition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

South Korea

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US