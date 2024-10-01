ADVERTISEMENT

Knife attack in Shanghai supermarket kills three, injures 15 others

Updated - October 01, 2024 10:11 am IST - BEIJING

Eighteen people were sent to hospital for treatment, and three later died

AP

A knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai killed three people and injured 15 others, local police said.

A 37-year-old man surnamed Lin was taken into custody by police responding to the report of the attack Monday (September 30, 2024) evening, the local Songjiang police branch said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said Lin had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to “vent his anger,” and that further investigation is underway.

The attack took place in a suburban district southwest of Shanghai and comes on the eve of the weeklong National Day holidays.

Several knife attacks have occurred in China this year.

Last month, a 10-year-old Japanese student died after being stabbed near his school in southern China. This follows another knife attack at a school bus stop for a Japanese school that killed a Chinese national who tried to stop the attacker, and injured a Japanese mother and child.

Earlier this year, a Chinese man stabbed four U.S. university instructors at a public park in Jilin in the northeast and a Chinese person who tried to intervene. The four instructors from Cornell College were teaching at Beihua University. Their injuries were not critical.

