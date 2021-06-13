International

Knesset approves new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

Head of Oposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime minister Naftali Bennett shake hands following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes Prime Minister, presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences. Mr. Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Mr. Netanyahu sat silently during the vote. After it was approved, he stood up to leave the chamber, before turning around and shaking Mr. Bennett's hand. A dejected Mr. Netanyahu, wearing a black medical mask, then sat down in the opposition leader's chair.

Sunday’s vote, passed by a 60-59 margin, ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.

Minutes later, Mr. Bennett was sworn into office, followed by members of the new Cabinet.


Comments
