King Charles III’s coronation ceremony live updates | King Charles III, Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey

Thousands of people are descending on London on Saturday hoping to catch a glimpse of King Charles as he prepares to be crowned in a historic ceremony, which will also be watched by millions around the world.
British military personnel marched over Westminster Bridge ahead of the spectacular ceremony.
Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed “Called to Serve”.
Waterloo Station started buzzing into life shortly after 5 am local with hats, dresses, flags and even clothes for dogs emblazoned with Union Flags, Sky News reported.
They are all hoping to secure a spot to catch a glimpse of the King in the country’s first coronation in 70 years.
Meanwhile, the first of more than 5,000 military personnel have arrived at Waterloo by train for the historic ceremony, it said. (PTI)
COMMents
SHARE