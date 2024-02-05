ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

February 05, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 12:09 am IST - LONDON

Buckingham Palace says that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment

AP

Undated handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace on February 5, 2024 of King Charles. | Photo Credit: Reuters

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on February 5.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

The palace said “a separate issue of concern was noted” during King Charles' treatment for an enlarged prostate last month. “Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

It said King Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US