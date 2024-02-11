ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles thanks public for support after cancer diagnosis

February 11, 2024 06:09 am | Updated 06:09 am IST - LONDON:

The palace announced on Monday that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign

Reuters

Britain’s King Charles expressed gratitude to well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's King Charles on Saturday expressed gratitude to well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, his first public comment since Buckingham Palace announced he would postpone some engagements to undergo treatment.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles said in a statement.

King Charles III cancer 'caught early': PM

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," Charles said.

Also read: PM Modi wishes King Charles III speedy recovery

The king said it was heartening to hear how his diagnosis had helped to shine a light on the organisations that support cancer patients in Britain and elsewhere.

The news of his diagnosis came after Charles spent three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

