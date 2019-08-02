Kim Jong-un won’t let me down, says Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday underlined his personal support for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, even if he admitted that Pyongyang’s recent missile tests “may” violate a UN resolution.

“There may be a UN violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain,” Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets on the subject.

“Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the U.S., with me as President, can make that vision come true,” he added.