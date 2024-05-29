ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Jong Un says North Korea will never give up space reconnaissance programme

Published - May 29, 2024 05:49 am IST - SEOUL:

Kim made the remarks during his visit to the country's Academy of Defence Sciences.

Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Academy of Defence Sciences in Pyongyang, North Korea. | Photo Credit: Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the ability to conduct space reconnaissance is crucial for national self-defence and protection of the country's sovereignty and North Korea will never give up efforts to possess it, state media said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite on Monday failed after the first stage booster exploded in flight.

Kim made the remarks during his visit to the country's Academy of Defence Sciences, KCNA news agency said.

"Possessing military reconnaissance satellites is a crucial task to strengthen national self-defence deterrence and protect national sovereignty and security from potential threats ... due to U.S. military acts and provocations," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kim assailed South Korea for criticising the satellite launch and said Seoul was "playing with fire" by putting on a show of force and conducting drills involving fighter jets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US