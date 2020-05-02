International

Kim Jong-un appears in public amid health rumors

Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Un.   | Photo Credit: AP

Kim Jong-un had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention

North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Kim Jong-un had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention. Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

South Korea’s government had downplayed rumors and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

