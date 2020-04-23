Kim exit won’t change U.S. goals: Pompeo

The U.S. will keep seeking North Korea‘s denuclearisation no matter who is in charge in Pyongyang, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, amid speculation about leader Kim Jong-un’s health.

U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, have declined to discuss Mr. Kim’s condition after a report, downplayed by South Korea, that the reclusive authoritarian was ailing.

But asked in an interview, Mr. Pompeo said he had met Mr. Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, whose recent elevation in the hierarchy raised pundits’ view that she could be a successor. “I did have a chance to meet her a couple of times, but the challenge remains the same whoever is leading North Korea,” Mr. Pompeo said.