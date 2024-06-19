Khyber News journalist shot dead in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A Pakistani journalist was gunned down on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by unknown gunmen in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the country's northwest, according to a tribal journalist association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Media is facing censorship, say Pakistan journalists

Khalil Jibran, associated with Pashto News Channel Khyber News was shot dead by shooters near his home in the Mazrina Sultankhel area of the Khyber district.

Another person, identified as Sajid, was injured in the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attackers managed to flee from the scene after killing the journalist.

Police contingents were on their way to the shooting site, according to sources.

Family sources confirmed Jibran's killing, and a senior journalist alleged that it was a case of targeted killing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the killing of the senior tribal journalist and ordered the immediate arrest of those involved.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors condemned the killing and demanded the arrest of the attacker.

Khyber Union of Journalists and Peshawar Press Club also urged the provincial government to take proper measures for the protection and security of the journalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.