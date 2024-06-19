GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Khyber News journalist shot dead in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The Association of Electronic Media Editors condemned the killing and demanded the arrest of the attacker.

Published - June 19, 2024 09:03 am IST - Peshawar

PTI

A Pakistani journalist was gunned down on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by unknown gunmen in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the country's northwest, according to a tribal journalist association.

Also read: Media is facing censorship, say Pakistan journalists

Khalil Jibran, associated with Pashto News Channel Khyber News was shot dead by shooters near his home in the Mazrina Sultankhel area of the Khyber district.

Another person, identified as Sajid, was injured in the shooting.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene after killing the journalist.

Police contingents were on their way to the shooting site, according to sources.

Family sources confirmed Jibran's killing, and a senior journalist alleged that it was a case of targeted killing.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the killing of the senior tribal journalist and ordered the immediate arrest of those involved.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors condemned the killing and demanded the arrest of the attacker.

Khyber Union of Journalists and Peshawar Press Club also urged the provincial government to take proper measures for the protection and security of the journalists.

murder / act of terror / freedom of the press / Pakistan

