Khashoggi’s fiancee calls for international probe

The Turkish fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday appealed for an international investigation into his “premeditated” killing amid evidence of high-level Saudi involvement.

“There is an urgent need for an international investigation of this murder,” Hatice Cengiz said at an event on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, speaking through a translator. Her comments came after the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, released a damning report that found “credible evidence” linking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing.

“The investigation that is run in Saudi Arabia is not legitimate,” Ms. Cengiz said, hailing Ms. Callamard’s report as “significant” and helped avoid the case being “swept under the carpet”.