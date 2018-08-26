Khalistan supporters interrupt Rahul Gandhi event in London

more-in

An Indian overseas diaspora event in West London was disrupted by pro-Khalistan supporters on August 25 before Congress president Rahul Gandhi could arrive at the venue.

A group of three Khalistan supporters, who had gained access to the event, kept shouting “Khalistan zindabad” and refused to leave the event. The audience began to chant “Congress party zindabad.” The Khalistan supporters were later escorted out by the police. The event is in the final leg of Mr. Gandhi’s two-day visit to the U.K.