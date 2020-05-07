International

Khalilzad to travel to India, Pakistan and Qatar

U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a debate at Tolo TV channel in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 28, 2019.

U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a debate at Tolo TV channel in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 28, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters



Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Doha, New Delhi and Islamabad, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to press for full implementation of the U.S.-Taliban agreement.

Also read | A big, bad deal: On U.S.-Taliban agreement

In New Delhi, he will meet with Indian officials to discuss the important role of India in a sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region. And in Islamabad, he will meet with Pakistani officials and also discuss the Afghan peace process.

“At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan,” the State Department said.

