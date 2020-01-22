International

Key Ministers retained in new Russian government

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his meeting with ex-Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and his appointed successor Igor Krasnov in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The upper house of Russian parliament is set to approve Krasnov's appointment Wednesday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

President Vladimir Putin appointed a new government on Tuesday, keeping key officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was also retained.

The list of appointments released by the Kremlin showed Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu would be staying on in the government.

The government of Putin's longtime ally Dmitry Medvedev resigned last Wednesday, a few hours after the president announced a series of constitutional reforms.

He was replaced the next day by Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia's tax service.

“I sincerely wish you success... it is in the interests of the entire country,” Putin said in televised meeting with the new cabinet members.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Energy Minister Alexander Novak also kept their posts, though several ministers dealing with social policy were replaced.

Mr. Putin's announcement last week shocked Russia's political establishment and critics have suggested the changes are aimed at allowing the president to hold on to power after his current Kremlin term expires in 2024.

