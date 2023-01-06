Kevin McCarthy fails again to win U.S. House speakership

January 06, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Washington

Pressure mounting, the Speaker's chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day on January 5, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew on the seventh of an excruciating string of ballots to win enough votes from his party to seize the chamber's gavel.

One of Mr. McCarthy's steadfast critics, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, even cast his vote for Donald Trump, a symbolic gesture, but one that highlighted the former President's influence over the Republican Party.

The seventh vote for Speaker turned out no different from the others, with Mr. McCarthy well short of the required majority.

Mr. McCarthy emerged from a morning meeting with colleagues at the Capitol determined to persuade Republican holdouts to end the stalemate that has blighted his new GOP majority.

Despite endless talks, signs of concessions and a public spectacle unlike any other in recent political memory, the path ahead remained highly uncertain. The day started as the other two have, with Republican allies nominating him for now a seventh time to be Speaker.

Republican John James of Michigan put Mr. McCarthy's name up for a vote, with a nod to history.

“My family's gone from being slaves to the floor of the United States House of Representatives” in five generations, said Mr. James, a newly-elected lawmaker to be, who is Black.

He said that while the House Republicans were “stuck” at the moment, Mr. McCarthy, who has failed to seize a majority to become speaker, would ultimately win.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York was re-nominated by Democrats.

Republican party holdouts again put forward the name of fellow Representative Byron Donalds of Florida, assuring the stalemate that increasingly carried undercurrents of race and politics would continue.

Mr. Donalds, who is Black, is seen as a future party leader and counterpoint to the Democratic leader, Mr. Jeffries, who is the first Black leader of a major political party in the U.S. Congress, on track himself to become Speaker some day.

“We could have elected the first Black Speaker of the United States House,” said conservative Republican Dan Bishop of North Carolina who re-nominated Mr. Donalds on January 5.

Democrats jumped to their feet in applause, as Mr. Jeffries is, in fact, closest to the gavel with the most votes on every ballot so far.

What started as a political novelty, the first time in 100 years a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.

Mr. McCarthy is under growing pressure from restless Republicans, and Democrats, to find the votes he needs or step aside, so the House can open fully and get on with the business of governing. His right-flank detractors appear intent on waiting him out, as long as it takes.

“We're having good discussions and I think everyone wants to find a solution,” Mr. McCarthy told reporters shortly before the House was prepared to gavel into session again.

House Chaplain Margaret Kibben opened the day's session, perhaps the last of the week, calling on greater powers to “still the storms of dissent”.

The House, which is one-half of Congress, is essentially at a standstill as Mr. McCarthy has failed, one vote after another, to win the speaker's gavel in a gruelling spectacle for all the world to see.

The ballots have produced almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

In fact, Mr. McCarthy saw his support slipping to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply present.

“I think people need to work a little more,” Mr. McCarthy said on January 4 as they prepared to adjourn for the night. “I don't think a vote tonight would make any difference. But a vote in the future could.”

As the House resumed at noon on January 5 it could be a long day. The new Republican majority was not expected to be in session on January 6, which is the anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Not since 1923 had a Speaker's election gone to multiple ballots. The longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

