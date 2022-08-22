Kenya's Odinga mounts court challenge to presidential poll result

The 77-year-old politician lost his fifth bid for the presidency by a narrow margin of around 230,000 votes — less than two percentage points.

AFP Nairobi
August 22, 2022 22:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks to supporters as he arrives at his campaign headquarters after submitting a petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country's top court Monday, challenging the outcome of the August 9 election in what he called a fight for "democracy and good governance".

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader who ran with the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ruling party, has rejected the outcome of the poll that delivered victory to his rival William Ruto, branding it a "travesty".

The 77-year-old politician lost his fifth bid for the presidency by a narrow margin of around 230,000 votes — less than two percentage points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of supporters cheered as dozens of boxes of evidence were unloaded from a truck outside the Supreme Court.

"We have enough evidence that it is us who won the election. We didn't have an election we can be proud of," Odinga told a press conference after filing the case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The outcome of the poll represented a "continuing struggle pitting the forces for democracy and good governance against the corruption cartels that... will stop at nothing to take control of government," he said, without giving specific details.

"The action we have taken... affirms our deep belief in constitutionalism, the rule of law and a peaceful resolution of disputes."

Although polling day passed off peacefully, the announcement of the results a week ago sparked angry protests in some Odinga strongholds and there are fears a drawn-out dispute may lead to violence in a country with a history of post-poll unrest.

Since 2002, no presidential election in Kenya has gone uncontested, with this year's outcome also causing a rift within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which oversaw the poll.

According to a copy of the 72-page petition seen by AFP, Odinga's team alleges that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati failed to tally around 140,000 votes.

As a result, Ruto "did not meet the constitutional threshold of 50% plus 1 of the valid votes cast" — a requirement for him to be declared the winner.

Judges now have 14 days to issue a ruling. If they order an annulment, a new vote must be held within 60 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
election
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app