ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya’s new deputy president sworn in as his predecessor challenges his impeachment in court

Published - November 01, 2024 04:06 pm IST - NAIROBI, Kenya

Kindiki Kithure took office on Friday (November 1, 2024) after a colorful event in the capital, Nairobi, attended by government officials and western envoys among other guests

AP

Kenyan President William Ruto poses for a photo with Kenya’s new Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki | Photo Credit: AFP

Kenya’s new deputy president has been sworn into office, two weeks after his predecessor was overwhelmingly voted out in an impeachment motion in parliament over allegations of corruption and inciting ethnic division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindiki Kithure took office on Friday (November 1, 2024) after a colorful event in the capital, Nairobi, attended by government officials and western envoys among other guests.

His swearing-in was cleared by the court on Thursday after orders that had suspended it were lifted, despite a continuing court case challenging the impeachment of the previous deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gachagua is challenging the impeachment before the High Court in Nairobi, arguing that the charges are unsubstantiated and that the hearings were unfair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former deputy president was impeached and removed from office by a vote of more than two-thirds of legislators on Oct. 17 on charges of corruption, inciting ethnic divisions and support for anti-government protests. President William Ruto nominated Kindiki for the deputy role the next day.

Mr. Gachagua’s impeachment had highlighted divisions within the ruling United Democratic Alliance, or UDA, and friction between Ruto and Gachagua, both UDA members. Gachagua had been accused of insubordination when he opposed the government’s policy of forced evictions during heavy rains that caused flooding and deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new deputy president Mr. Kindiki called Friday's event a celebration of the “constitution and our democracy” and committed to be loyal and faithful to the president.

President Ruto urged him to “please serve the people of Kenya” adding that like all public servants, they are not in office for personal interests and that all leaders serve at the pleasure of the people of Kenya and must uphold the constitution and the rule of law.

Mr. Kindiki — the former interior minister — takes the deputy president's office at a time when arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances in Kenya have raised concerns among western envoys and human rights groups. The country is also going through economic hardships with a rising cost of living and newly increased taxes.

In June, the country witnessed a series of nationwide anti-government protests over a finance bill that proposed to increase taxes, culminating in the storming and burning of parliament on June 25, when several protesters were shot dead outside parliament gates.

Mr. Ruto, who came to office claiming to represent Kenya’s poorest citizens, has faced widespread criticism over his efforts to raise taxes to pay off foreign creditors. The public opposition led him to shake up his Cabinet and back off from certain proposals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World / Kenya

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US