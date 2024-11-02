GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kemi Badenoch elected new leader of U.K. Conservative Party

Badenoch, 44, came out on top in the two-horse race with former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, winning 57% of the votes of party members.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:32 pm IST - London

AFP
Britain’s Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch, speaks after being elected as the new leader of the opposition Conservative Party, in London, on November 2, 2024.

Britain’s Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch, speaks after being elected as the new leader of the opposition Conservative Party, in London, on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

“Anti-woke” candidate Kemi Badenoch on Saturday (November 2, 2024) won the vote to become the UK Conservatives’ new leader, replacing Rishi Sunak who quit after the party’s disastrous showing in July’s general election.

Ms. Badenoch, 44, came out on top in the two-horse race with former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, winning 57% of the votes of party members.

She said that becoming party leader was an “enormous honour”, but that “the task that stands before us is tough”.

“We have to be honest about the fact we made mistakes” and “let standards slip,” she said.

“It is time to get down to business, it is time to renew,” she added.

The combative former equalities minister now faces the daunting task of reuniting a divided and weakened party that was emphatically ousted from power in July after 14 years in charge.

Ms. Badenoch will become the official leader of the opposition and face off against Labour’s Keir Starmer in the House of Commons every Wednesday for the traditional Prime Minister’s Questions.

However, she will be leading a much-reduced cohort of Tory MPs in the chamber following the party’s dismal election showing.

She must plot a strategy to regain public trust while stemming the flow of support to the right-wing Reform UK party, led by Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage.

Having campaigned on a right-wing platform, she also faces the prospect of future difficulties within the ranks of Tory lawmakers, which includes many centrists.

Ms. Badenoch, born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, has called for a return to conservative values, accusing her party of having become increasingly liberal on societal issues such as gender identity.

She describes herself as a straight-talker, a trait that has caused controversy on the campaign trail.

When addressing immigration, Ms. Badenoch said that “not all cultures are equally valid” when deciding who should be allowed to live in the UK.

She was widely criticised after suggesting that statutory maternity pay on small businesses was “excessive” and sparked further furore when she joked that up to 10 percent of Britain’s half a million civil servants were so bad that they “should be in prison”.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:32 pm IST

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.